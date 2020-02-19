Korn, Faith No More announce co-headlining North American tour

2020 continues to be the year for massive rock tours, and one more just got announced. Grammy Award-winning rock heavyweights Korn have just announced their co-headlining tour with the iconoclastic, platinum-selling Faith No More.

The tour will see both bands traveling across North America this summer/fall, with special guests such as Daron Malakian and Scars on Broadway, Helmet, Spotlights, and ’68 as support on select dates. The Korn/Faith No More tour is produced by Live Nation and will kick off on August 7th in Denver, Colorado, and will wrap up on September 17th in St. Louis, Missouri.

Citi is the official pre-sale credit card of the tour — as such, Citi cardmembers have access to pre-sale tickets currently until Thursday, February 20th at 10pm local time through City Entertainment. Tickets go on-sale to the general public beginning this Friday, February 21st at 10am local time via Live Nation.

Check out all of the tour dates for the Korn and Faith No More co-headlining tour below.

Tour dates:

8/7 – 8/27: with Daron Malakian and Scars on Broadway & Spotlights

8/29 – 9/17: with Helmet & ‘68

8/7/2020 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

8/9/2020 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

8/11/2020 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

8/13/2020 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

8/14/2020 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

8/16/2020 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

8/17/2020 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

8/19/2020 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

8/21/2020 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

8/22/2020 – Del Valle, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

8/23/2020 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

8/25/2020 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

8/27/2020 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

8/29/2020 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

8/30/2020 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

9/1/2020 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

9/2/2020 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

9/3/2020 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

9/5/2020 – Burgettstown, PA – S&T Bank Music Park

9/6/2020 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

9/9/2020 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

9/10/2020 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

9/12/2020 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

9/13/2020 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

9/15/2020 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9/17/2020 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre