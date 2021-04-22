Georgia singer/songwriter Elhae taps Rick Ross, Masego and Xavier Omar for his Motown debut in Aura III. Built on the back of his popular indie series, Elhae makes a huge first impression to a broader audience as he ascends to R&B’s 2021 artist-to-watch.

Throughout the 11-track collection which originates from popular ep series, Elhae displays the signature off melodic, mesmerizing vocals that fans have grown to love. And with breakout songs like “U Know,” “My City” and “Sick of Playing,” he matches his buzzworthy sound with progressive production to create textured songs for every occasion.

He explains: “I think the ‘Aura’ series over time has become a bit of an escape for me, where I can let off steam and vent about things I’m going through at that current moment in my life. Much like anyone else, this is just another chapter in my life symbolizing growth and maturity.”

Aura III is the follow-up to Elhae’s 2017 sequel (Aura II) that received high regard from several high-profile publications, including Billboard. The third installment is his first official release on Motown. The perfect jump-on point for any newfound fan of the fast-rising star. Upon the release of the new album, Elhae treated fans to a video of the studio session for “My City.”

Watch it now.

Available on all DSPs via Motown/Universal Music Group. Stream Elhae’s new album below and find out more on the new star on Instagram.