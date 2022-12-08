Today, Lana Del Rey announced that her new album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Boulevard, will be released on March 10th via Interscope Records.

The cover artwork released by Del Rey today confirms a list of album contributors, including Jack Antonoff, Drew Erickson, Zach Dawes, Jon Batiste, Father John Misty, Tommy Geneis, Laura Sick, and more.

Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Boulevard is available for pre-order, with CD, cassette and various exclusive vinyl formats available here.

The title-track was also unveiled today, and can be heard below.

Del Rey had been a busy woman in 2021, having unveiled a pair of new records: Chemtrails Over the Country and Blue Banisters. Most recently, the musician has released the Euphoria song “Watercolor Eyes” and covered Father John Misty’s “Buddy’s Rendezvous.”