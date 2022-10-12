Rising star Janae Music releases the militant visual for her new hit “Watch Out.” The song and gun-trotting visual are gritty, aggressive and outstanding displays of the new star’s presence, abilities and appeal. It follows her hit “More.”

“I’m tapping into my guttah bag with the drill beat delivering some new heat for y’all,” says Janae Music in the music video’s press release. “Letting everybody know the ladies in rap ain’t to be played with. Bringing new energy and telling everybody to not only “watch out” in these streets, but watch out for me as an artist.”

“Watch Out” is the perfect origin point for newfound fans as Janae prepares new music on the way later this year. The new music will display a side of Janae we haven’t seen yet. “New music coming soon this year. Working on an EP with different vibes for everybody. It’s a new energy with some guaranteed bops,” she reveals.

Janae and her undeniable is ferocious, exciting and, most of all, must-hear.

“Watch Out” is available now where ever you may stream your music. Watch the music video for “Watch Out” above and below. For more Janae Music, follow the rising star on social media.