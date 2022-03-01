LB199x is a DMV recording artist who has risen to prominence since his 2017 arrival with his impacting first project 199x. After a very active 2021 with a bundle of songs and EP (Breathe Fire), LB199x keeps the same momentum in the new year with the release of his latest EP, Life Goes On. For his latest, he delivers an appetizing tape of five new songs with features from Bacon Bear and Ayaana Nash.

Lyrically, on the new EP, LB199x is an entertainer in every sense of the word. He proudly tells his story about his upbringing and the wide range of issues within the current landscape. From beginning to end, 199x is slick, raw, ferocious and, most of all, a rare breed. Life Goes On is a must-hear for any hip-hop fan.

“Life has a funny way of showing you the truth,” LB199x says about the EP’s significance. “Moving forward may be hard when you cherish love and loved ones, but pushing forward shows strength. Thank you to God, my family, and my friends who stood by me during these tough times.”

Check out LB199x’s Life Goes On below.