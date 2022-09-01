Ladies and gentlemen, introducing 1UCID.

The up-and-coming artist makes his formal introduction with a simple but catchy debut single about loathing for someone, properly titled “Miss You.” For the debut, the promising act intrigues us with an experimental blend of Afrobeats, Hip Hop, and R&B with attractive lyrics that honor the underlying beauty of missing someone. Destined to be an anthem, the body of work will reach souls across the globe.

“Miss You” is a song of purpose, dedicated to past heartbreaks, the departed friend who became a brother,” said 1UCID in a press release.”Grounded in the shared experience of loneliness and emptiness that is felt when we miss someone, “Miss You” provides both rhythm and emotional release.”

For his debut, 1UCID hopes his new sound will change today’s musical landscape forever. He continued: “I’m bringing a daring and authentic sound to the table that will transform the lives of my listeners.”

1UCID journey into music is a long time coming. An entrepreneur-turned-recording artist, 1UCID enters the current musical landscape with a vast knowledge of the business due to years of artist management and a Bachelor of Science from The University of Akron. Born Kwadwo J Bediako, as an entrepreneur, founded several successful companies, including Ray Styles Studios Inc., Heuristic Lifestyles LLC, and Uvolox LLC.

1UCID’s debut single has spread like wildlife. The new artist has accrued a globally grown grassroots fanbase that’s made an impact in major markets such as London, Amsterdam, and Sydney. And with all the attributes of a superstar, it won’t be long before the multi-genre blended track skyrockets to the top of the charts. The debut single is available everywhere via own imprint.

“Miss You” is merely the beginning for the new artist. 1UCID promises more new music on the way, with an official visual for his debut single coming soon. For newfound fans, now is the perfect time to begin following the new artist’s journey. Want to stay up-to-date on everything 1UCID? Follow him on social media.

Listen here: