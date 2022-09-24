Rochester’s AK Kastro is an eccentric hyperpop artist with a bubbly, colorful aesthetic. Armed with oversized Willy Wonka-style sunglasses and a jet black trench coat, Kastro has collaborated with big-named artists like Kuru and Kid Trash, establishing himself as a key contender in the emerging Hyperpop landscape.

After releasing an album in June titled, ‘2009’, Kastro has been hard at work on his next biggest venture. It’s a music festival, but not like you’d expect. Admission is not only free, but any donations to the festival are being donated to the Trevor Project, a nonprofit organization that provides 24/7 crisis support services to LGBTQ young people. Even better, you can watch it from your own couch on akkastro.com.

The Trevor Project is an organization that does extraordinary work and Kastrofest could be the beginning of a yearly fundraiser for charity. The event is on October 21st, 2022, and is going to be featuring special guests along with a performance from AK Kastro starting at 8:00 PM EST on his official website.