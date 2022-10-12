Those celebs are a talented bunch. Not content with taking over our TV screens, many have now turned their hand to podcasting with spectacular results.

Here are the former first ladies, rap legends, and famous brother-sister duos who’ve got podcast series that you need to check out as soon as possible!

Amy Schumer

As well as being a hugely successful stand-up comedian and actress, Amy is also a popular podcaster with a series of shows under her belt.

If you’re a new listener, try Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith. Over thirty-five episodes, Amy and her pals chat about everything from goings on in their own lives to pop culture and politics, and it’s every bit as irreverent as you hope it’ll be! Special guests like Bill Murray, Jerry Seinfield, and John Kerry frequently drop in.

And if any of the podcasts on this list inspire you to have a go at putting together your own show – go for it! It may be easier than you think. With some simple equipment, a few tracks of royalty-free music for the titles and transitions, and a snappy script, you, too, could be the next big thing on the podcast scene!

Russell Brand

Brand has found his perfect home in the podcast with his trademark accent – a mixture of Estuary English and Cockney, unique wit, and keen insight.

Check out his Under the Skin series for a thoroughly thought-provoking listen as Brand delves into revolutionary politics and spiritual awakening. Previous episodes have seen the host joined by well-known faces (or voices!) such as Jordan Peterson and Eckart Tolle. Brand’s ten-minute guided meditations – the Above the Noise collection – are also well worth a listen.

Meghan Markle

The former star of the Suits series and now a bone-fide member of the royal family, Meghan Markle is also a successful podcaster. Earlier this year, her much-anticipated series Archetypes with Meghan was released on Spotify.

The show aims to uncover and challenge stereotypical concepts surrounding women, and Markle will be joined by an expert every episode to help with this. Serena Williams was the guest on the first show, which aired on August 23rd.

Oliver and Kate Hudson

This pair of famous siblings have their own extremely popular podcast called Sibling Revelry; other famous siblings join them, and there’s plenty of engaging, fun chat about a wide range of subjects. Family dynamics and the relationships between brothers and sisters, of course, feature prominently in the discussions.

Rob and Chad Lowe were recent guests on this podcast; they discussed childhood anxiety, the experience of moving from one state to another as kids, sobriety, and more.

Michelle Obama

The former first lady kicked things off in sweet style by recording her first show with her husband, Barack, as the guest. The pair chatted about falling in love, their two daughters, and the life they’ve built together over the years.

Obama’s podcasts are all about exploring the relationships that really matter in our life – and having the type of conversations we should all be having around the dinner table.

Snoop Dogg

There’s not much that Mr. Dogg hasn’t turned his hand to; he’s a rapper, actor, commentator, and music producer – he’s even released a cookbook. So it makes sense that he’s an excellent podcaster, too!

Snoop Dogg is a consummate storyteller and this skill, more than any other, makes his podcasts so engaging and appealing. He’s knowledgeable on an extraordinarily broad range of subjects and is a warm and flamboyant host.

David Tennant

The former Doctor Who and all-round star of stage and screen has a series called, appropriately enough, David Tennant Does a Podcast With, in which the actor chats with celebrities from the world of television, film, and even politics.

Tennant’s former guests include Sir Ian McKellan, Michael Sheen, Jodie Whittaker, and Olivia Colman.

Anna Faris

We can all relate to the general sentiment behind the actress’s podcast series, Anna Faris is Unqualified, in which she points out that, just like the rest of us, she also has no idea what she’s doing most of the time.

Faris has hosted a diverse range of guests on a mission to simply connect with her audience as authentically as possible, from poet, artist, and author Rupi Kaur to singer, director, and actor Jennette McCurdy.

Faris’s charm, wit, and genuine curiosity as she navigates her way through the series make this a heartwarming and enjoyable listen.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Paltrow’s beauty and lifestyle brand Goop is famous (or should that be infamous?) worldwide, so it was inevitable that a podcast would follow.

New episodes are released every week. A recent show saw Paltrow talk with clinical psychologist and parenting coach Becky Kennedy about how to free ourselves from self-doubt and move towards connection and empathy in terms of parenting.

Macaulay Culkin

And rounding off our list is former child star Macaulay Culkin, who has described his podcast, Bunny Ears, as aiming to be like a ‘gentle internet hug’ – which sounds, in all genuineness, just what the world needs right now.

Alongside co-host Matt Cohen, Culkin chats to the show’s frequent guests, and the pair discuss, too, subjects as diverse as paintballing, history, the Ghostbusters, and professional wrestling!