Connecting the universe.

Whether casual, fancy, fitness or lounging, plain t-shirts are essential for either being discreet or making a fashion statement. In streetwear, there is no better go-to brand than the heavy t-shirt brand Shaka Wear. Shaka Wear has grown from an obscurity brand to a hip-hop necessity to a way of life.

Known as the creator of the “World Famous Heavyweight T-shirt.” the brand’s attraction derives from its unbreakable bond with the inner-city that started on the West Coast and spread throughout the streets around the world. While creating the perfect, plain T-shirt is no easy feat, Shaka Wear has quickly strengthened its identity in the streetwear scene with new collaborations in addition to providing timeless styles. While the brand’s color palette has adapted and evolved, its representation is traditional, authentic, and, most of all, classic.

Shaka Wear was founded in 2004 and became globally recognized throughout the years with heavy support from hip hop icons like Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and Ice Cube. The brand has collaborated with many essential public figures in pop culture, such as world-renowned jeweler Ben Baller, multi-platinum recording artist Problem, the educational program After School Special, and the National Basketball Association (NBA).

Now, with a who’s who clientele, limitless shelf space, and a longstanding supply-and-demand market, Shaka Wear expands — creatively. Moving forward, the brand will continue to redefine self-expression but evolve with more creative collaborations. Push the envelope with more innovative collaborations while maintaining its original thesis.

Former faces of the brand include high-fashion models Eddie Lopez Bautista, Sio, and Genai.

Hypebeast featured Shaka Wear last December.

Watch the new campaign promo now. Men, women, and children, explore Shaka Wear’s complete inventory here, and for daily updates and more, follow them on social media.