Ever since officially confirming their reunion with Tom DeLonge earlier this week, fan anticipation has been sky high for new music from blink-182. Fan interest can be seen across all social media and the internet, even with Ticketmaster and their heavily-criticized dynamic pricing — designed to raise prices when demand is high — setting prices for pit tickets close to $1,000/ticket.

The day has finally come today, and fans can hear what blink-182 sounds like in 2022 with the classic trio of DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker back together.

Check out “Edging” and it’s accompanying music video below. A released date has yet to be set for their upcoming album — title also unannounced — but pre-orders can be found via the band’s website here.

Latin American tour dates

+ = With opening act Wallows

March 14: Estadio San Marcos, Lima, Peru

March 17-19: Lollapalooza Argentina, Buenos Aires, Argentina

March 17-19: Lollapalooza Chile, Santiago, Chile

March 21-22: Venue to be announced, Asuncion, Paraguay

March 23-26: Estereo Picnic, Bogotá, Colombia

March 24-26: Lollapalooza Brasil, São Paulo, Brazil

March 28: Palacio de los Deportes, Mexico City, MX

April 1-2: Venue To be announced, – Monterrey, MX

North American tour dates

* = With opening act Turnstile

May 4 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center*

May 6 – Chicago, IL – United Center*

May 9 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena*

May 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena*

May 12 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre*

May 16 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse*

May 17 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena*

May 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*

May 20 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena*

May 21 – Boston, MA – TD Garden*

May 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena*

May 24 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center*

May 26 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Arena*

May 27 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium*

June 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center*

June 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Banc of California Stadium*

June 20 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena*

June 22 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center*

June 23 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center*

June 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena*

June 27 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena*

June 39 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place*

June 30 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome*

July 3 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena*

July 5 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center*

July 7 – Austin, TX – Moody Center*

July 8 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center*

July 10 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena*

July 11 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena*

July 13 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena*

July 14 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center*

July 16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena*

European tour dates

^ = With opening act The Story So Far

Sept. 2 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro^

Sept. 4 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena^

Sept. 5 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena^

Sept. 8 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis^

Sept. 9 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena^

Sept. 12 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena^

Sept. 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena^

Sept. 14 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum^

Sept. 16 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena^

Sept. 17 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena^

Sept. 19 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena^

Sept. 20 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle^

Oct. 2– Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena^

Oct. 3 – Madrid, Spain – Wizink Centre^

Oct. 4 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi^

Oct. 6 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena^

Oct. 8 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome^

Oct. 9 – Paris, France – Accor Arena^

Oct. 11 – London, UK – The O2^

Oct. 14 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena^

Oct. 15 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena^

Oct. 21 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival

Australia/New Zealand tour dates

! = With opening act Rise Against

Feb. 9 – Perth, Western Australia – RAC Arena!

Feb. 11 – Adelaide, South Australia – Entertainment Centre!

Feb. 13 – Melbourne, Victoria – Rod Laver Arena!

Feb. 16 – Sydney, New South Wales – Qudos Bank Arena!

Feb. 19 – Brisbane, Queensland – Entertainment Centre!

Feb. 23 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena!

Feb. 26 – Christchurch, NZ – Christchurch Arena!