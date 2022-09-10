LA-based recording artist Torrian Ball continues to promote his upcoming album. Philophobia, with the release of the album’s third single in “Numb,” accompanied by the music video. In the new single depression, Torrian addresses his demons and entails unheard cries for help in the song’s lyrics, saying, “Life ain’t fair but it goes on / Everything feels right til it goes wrong / Ice running through my veins I am so numb / From the ones I call blood that showed me no love / Asking god do you hear me / All I wanted was to make the people hear me.”

Ball releases “Numb” during National Suicide Prevention Week. An annual week that begins September 4 to September 10, National Suicide Prevention Week is an opportunity to create awareness of this leading cause of death. The U.S. campaign is set to inform and engage health professionals and the general public about suicide prevention and the warning signs of suicide.

Ball on the making of his new single: “Numb is for everybody that feels like giving up, for the misunderstood souls all over the world that feel like they don’t matter, the underdogs that life has dealt a bad hand that can’t see the light at the end of the tunnel. This record captures that feeling of being numb to the pain, and it reminds so many of us that have been down and out that we are not crazy for feeling the way we feel, but most importantly, that we are not alone. The significance of this record is not only does it capture the feeling sonically, but lyrically, it puts those exact emotions into words for so many of us that don’t know how to.”

“Numb” and Ball’s upcoming album come on the verge of the rising star hitting the road the rest of 2022 on his own self-promoted tour. From October to November, Ball will be performing in all major markets with additional acts. Click here for complete tour dates. “Numb” is available now on all platforms via Vibe Dealers LLC.

"Numb" is produced by Native.

Watch “Numb” below, and if you or someone you know suffers from “suicidal thoughts,” reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.