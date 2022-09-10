Rising singer/songwriter Alexia Jayy has been approved by R&B’s biggest names, like Chris Brown, Rico Love, Muni Long, and Jazmine Sullivan as the genre’s next big star. Today, she takes center stage with the release of her new single, titled “I Need A Man.” On the new single, Jayy desires a soul mate and the love it brings. Stream it below.

“This record is about manifesting the perfect man,” Alexia Jayy explains. “Making kings understand that they are needed and helping couples realize that they have a good one on their side.”

Following her previous release, “Who Raised You” and “It Ain’t Easy,” Jayy new release is co-written by Jay Lyriq (T-Pain) and produced by AP Factor. Currently in album mode, as her single makes wave across social media, her forthcoming project is expected for an early 2023 release.

Available now via Collins Blvd-Foundation Media, stream the new song below. For more Alexia Jayy, follow her on social media.