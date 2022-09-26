Bay Area stars LaRussell and DJ Gutta Butta link up with MikeGBeatz behind the boards as they put their foot on the gas in the release of the new visual for “All About Fetti.” Co-starring red-hot new Bay Area rapper DaBoii, the stars pull the muscle cars out and parking lot pimp in the Lo-Fi blended new visual. The video pays homage to a longtime collaborator and shows off the one-of-a-kind scenery that is the Yay Area.

“The concept behind this song was paying homage to Young Lay,” shares DJ Gutta Butta. “The original song was all about my fetti that went gold in the 90s and features on New Jersey drive sound track Popular west coast artist LaRussell and Daboii gave me the perfect opportunity to bring this track to life LaRussell started it off with verse and hook and i new who just to go to to finish it off with Daboii.”

In the midst of new music and an upcoming solo project, DJ Gutta Butta is currently developing a new documentary on iconic Bay Area artist Mac Dre. Gutta Butta reveals in the press release, “I’m working on a documentary, book, and new EP, titled Thizz Nation Presents Mac Dre — late record label — starring DJ Gutta Butta with new 7 tracks.”

Excited to bring modern-day awareness to the creator of the “Thizzle Dance” and “Thizz Face,” DJ Gutta Butta promises the opportunity to open up doors for new artists to acclaim greatness by aligning themselves with the icon.

He continued: “More focusing on new rising artists like the work I do, and I’ll have access to exclusive sounds and vocals for sure.”

Along with “All About Fetti,” DJ Gutta Butta dropped an additional single, which features Young Lay and Mistah FAB, titled “New Era.” The Vallejo star found fame in 2018 with the breakout album Soul Snatcher.

LaRussell and DJ Gutta Butta new collaboration is available on all platforms via Purple Lane Entertainment. To stay up-to-date on everything DJ Gutta Butta on social media.

“All About Fetti” is directed by Suzy.

Watch “All About Fetti” here: