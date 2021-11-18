Like many people in the early days of the pandemic, I was aimlessly scrolling through Tik Tok to occupy my boredom. One day I happened upon a video of this person completely shredding on the guitar. This person was Diamond Rowe, lead guitarist for the Atlanta-based breakout metal band Tetrarch. Tetrarch, compromised of Rowe, Josh Fore (vocals/guitar), Ryan Lerner (bass) and Ruben Limas (drums) are a band on the rise for metal stardom. The band has been showcased on a multitude of major magazines including Revolver, Guitar World, Guitar Player, Kerrang!, and Metal Hammer to name a few. Notably, Diamond was also the first African-American female lead guitarist in heavy metal to be featured in many of those publications. When listening to Tetrarch’s music it’s apparent the bands influences (Linkin Park, Korn, Slipknot etc). However, it’s undeniable that they are forging a new path in the music genre. They are the new nu-metal complete with massively heavy riffs paired with incredibly catchy choruses.

I knew once shows started back, I needed to see this band play live. The band embarked on 29 city tour as openers for Atreyu’s The Baptize Tour alongside Defying Decay, Saul and Crown the Empire. I was ecstatic to learn the tour would be coming to my area and on November 11th, 2021 I got my chance to finally see Tetrarch in action at Republic Nola in New Orleans, LA. They did not disappoint. The setlist mainly consisted of songs off their most recent highly acclaimed sophomore album Unstable including their two lead singles “I’m Not Right” and “You Never Listen”. They ended their set with tracks from their first full-length album Freak which was released in 2017, playing songs “Freak” and “Oddity”. Those songs were definite treats for the fans that have been following the band since the beginning of their career.

If you haven’t gotten the chance to see Tetrarch play live, there are still stops on the Baptized tour. The tour will run through December 16th ending in Santa Ana, California.