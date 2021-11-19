“Reservations” is a banger by emerging New York artist Canyon, featuring legend Jadakiss, and produced by Yung Dza (behind Cardi B’s #1 hit “Up”).

The song is only Canyon’s second release, the first being a collaboration with Wu-Tang Clan’s Raekwon. In “Reservations” Canyon delivers a memorably energetic hook about remaining independent as an artist while staying loyal to his team.

“Reservations is about keeping a small circle and always making sure they’re fed and taken care of,” says Canyon. “It’s about remaining independent at all costs and betting on yourself and your talents.”

Jadakiss picks up right where he left off with a powerful verse, continuing his dominant reign in 2021. Kiss captures the song’s essence closing out with, “They playing zone we don’t not play on the phone, we rather play with the chrome/We from the bottom, nobody paying for shit, we rather pay on our own/No matter what situation you in, just let me get reservations for 10!”

Canyon brings it home with a strong and composed 16, where he reflects on the intense amount of work he’s put in and the lack of time he has for reflection. The new rapper showcases the versatile and controlled flow throughout the verse that he displayed on his first single, “Shark Tank.” Asserting his arrival he announces, “I’m underground but I’m coming to the surface!”

The song marks a uniquely strong start to Canyon’s career, having worked with two of the greatest rappers from his hometown of New York already. Canyon says he has more iconic collaborations on the way in lead-up to his debut album expected out in early 2022.