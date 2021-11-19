Today, San Diego’s Summer Years premiere their new single and video, “What You’re Mad Of, via Substream Magazine! This is the bands third single off their upcoming EP ‘You Can’t Live There Forever’ set to release via ENCI Records. The core sound of Summer Years is comprised of powerful rhythms, melodic guitar parts, and meaningful lyrics. With influences rooted in the classic pop-punk of bands such as Blink 182 and Jimmy Eat World, Summer Years explore a sound that bridges generations of punk rock.

Recorded in the midst of the global pandemic, the band’s forthcoming EP ‘You Can’t Live There Forever’ was produced by Adam Sisco (“This Light” & “Blue Skies”), Chris Szczech & Mike Liorti (“The Picture You Paint”, “What You’re Made Of”, “Not Letting Go” and “Small World”) and mixed by Chris Lord Alge (Green Day, The All-American Rejects) and Steve Rizun (NOFX, The Flatliners).

“Summer Years definitely captures a nostalgia with “What You’re Made Of” reminding everyone what it felt like when all the summer dates for Warped Tour were announced!” – Substream Magazine

“Moving forward with a project like this was intimidating because there was no clear future set before us, no shows or tours to work towards or any inkling of what the future of the music industry will be like. It was just us in there getting it done with a lot of uncertainty in our future. It was really cathartic at the same time because we felt really fortunate to be able to do what we love during these times and to be able to be creative and expressive is a healing force,” says Lanari. “The word perseverance really comes to mind with this EP, and it’s really fitting for walking through the last year and a half.”

When asked to describe the band’s sound, Lanari explains, “Summer Years is rock music. Pop & punk rock-infused music, but at its core, it’s for anyone who likes to rock and enjoys lots of melody. We definitely operate with the energy and big rhythms of a punk band, but I think we will always be accessible to anyone. Kids who are just getting into guitar music or who have never listened to pop punk! I think our music is for everyone. Even soccer moms. Haha.”

Follow Summer Years

Facebook

Instagram