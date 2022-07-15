Senses Fail’s highly anticipated eighth album ‘Hell Is In Your Head’ is out now on Pure Noise Records. (Photo by Jonathan Weiner)

1. The Burial of the Dead

2. End of the World/A Game of Chess

3. The Fire Sermon

4. I Am Error

5. Death by Water

6. What the Thunder Said

7. Miles to Go

8. Lush Rimbaugh

9. Hell Is in Your Head

Senses Fail are now on the road supporting Rise Against and The Used. The tour embarks across the US starting on 15th July in Las Vegas and finishes on 18th August in Detroit. The band will also come to the UK/EU with Silverstein, Comeback Kid and Koyo this Winter. The dates will see them hit 15 cities and end at London’s Electric Ballroom.

Full dates can be found below. Tickets can be purchased HERE.

US TOUR W/ RISE AGAINST & THE USED

15th July 2022 – Zappos Theater, Las Vegas, NV

16th July 2022 – Santa Barbara Bowl, Santa Barbara, CA

17th July 2022 – Petco Park San Diego, CA

19th July 2022 – The Forum, Los Angeles, CA

20th July 2022 – Grand Sierra Resort, Reno, NV

22nd July 2022 – Knitting Factory, Spokane, WA

23rd July 2022 – PNE, Vancouver, BC

24th July 2022 – Hayden Homes Amphitheatre, Bend, OR

26th July 2022 – The Complex Outdoor, Salt Lake City, UT

27th July 2022 – Levitt Pavilion, Denver, CO

29th July 2022 – Villa Hispana @ EXPO, Albuquerque, NM

30th July 2022 – Criterion, Oklahoma City, OK

1st August 2022 – Bomb Factory, Dallas, TX

2nd August 2022 – Tech Port Center, San Antonio, TX

4th August 2022 – Tabernacle, Atlanta, GA

5th August 2022 – House of Blues, Myrtle Beach, SC

6th August 2022 – Red Hat Amphitheatre, Raleigh, NC

8th August 2022 – NorVa, Norfolk, VA

9th August 2022 – Rooftop @ Pier 17, New York, NY

10th August – Casino Ballroom Rise Against, Hampton Beach, NH

12th August 2022 – Roadrunner, Boston, MA

13th August 2022 – Rock La Cauze Festival, Parc Terre-des-Jeunes, Victoriaville, QC

14th August 2022 – Stone Pony Summer Stage, Asbury Park, NJ

17th August 2022 – Jacob’s Pavilion, Cleveland, OH

18th August – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre, Detroit, MI