Seattle, WA’s Museum of Light has signed with Spartan Records (Mountain Time, Assertion, Unwed Sailor) and will team with the label to release its debut album titled ‘Horizon’ on June 10th.

Pre-save ‘Horizon’ HERE

Watch for the first single “Soft Openings” to be released in early April.

Guitarist, vocalist Ted Alvarez says, “Of course you don’t have to have a record label, or even a record, to release music in the world. But having the support and validation of Spartan and rubbing elbows with such an incredible family of bands makes us that much more elated to get Horizon out into the world.”

In the meantime, we highly suggest you take a moment to listen to “Love Song” and “New Money” which was released in 2021. If you are a fan of the early grunge scene in Seattle, this will be your new jam. Dirty guitars, hard hitting drums and melodic vocals.

On ‘Horizon’ the trio (which notably includes Rob Smith of Traindodge fame on drums) expertly balances the opposing worlds of heavy and ambient music; Equal parts big, crushing, overwhelmingly heavy riffs and dreamy, Zen-like washes of ambience and found sound.

“Those would seem to be incompatible, but the more we played, the more we realized those two things could mesh, and could be incredibly appealing to us. For us, both are coming from places of joy, pleasure, and serenity as opposed to anger or rage. Don’t get us wrong — there’s plenty of wonderful aggressive music that comes from those places. But there sure is a lot of it already. This stuff should be a release to listen to and certainly to play, and that’s ultimately a positive vibe”, explains Alvarez.

Smith adds, “We are massive fans of complexity and wonderfully dense and abstruse music, and I think there are some surprising ways in which that sneaks out. But we placed that immediacy at the forefront.”

Horizon was recorded at Sharkbite Studios and Anti-Sleep Studios in Oakland, CA with Kowloon Walled City’s Scott Evans (Thrice, Heiress, Thou, Sleep).

Museum of Light

Ted Alvarez – guitar, vocals

Rob Smith – drums

Ezekiel Rudick – bass