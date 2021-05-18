Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer, three of the biggest acts in rock music, are gearing up to get back on the road this summer. THE HELLA MEGA TOUR, their U.S. headlining stadium run, kicks off with new 2021 dates beginning July 24 in Dallas, TX. Produced by Live Nation, the 21-city North American outing will bring the bands to some of the most renowned stadiums including Dodger Stadium, Wrigley Field, Citi Field, Fenway Park, and more, before wrapping September 6 in Seattle, WA. The Interrupters will appear as special guests on the tour.
Additionally, two new shows were announced today – August 17 in Columbus, OH at Historic Crew Stadium and September 1 in Milwaukee, WI at Summerfest. Pre-sales for those shows begin Thursday, May 20th at 10am local time with general on sale for all tickets beginning Friday, May 21st at 10am local time. Tickets for all shows, including the rescheduled dates, along with more information is available now at www.hellamegatour.com.
In celebration of this announcement, all three bands will participate in Good Morning America’s Summer Concert Series on July 17th. Weezer and Fall Out Boy will perform with Green Day joining them for an exclusive interview.
THE HELLA MEGA TOUR North American Dates:
|DATE
|CITY
|VENUE
|Saturday, July 24
|DALLAS, TX
|Globe Life Field
|Tuesday, July 27
|ATLANTA, GA
|Truist Park
|Thursday, July 29
|HOUSTON, TX
|Minute Maid Park
|Saturday, July 31
|JACKSONVILLE, FL
|TIAA Bank Field
|Sunday, August 1
|MIAMI, FL
|Hard Rock Stadium
|Wednesday, August 4
|FLUSHING, NY
|Citi Field
|Thursday, August 5
|BOSTON, MA
|Fenway Park
|Sunday, August 8
|WASHINGTON, DC
|Nationals Park
|Tuesday, August 10
|DETROIT, MI
|Comerica Park
|Friday, August 13
|HERSHEY, PA
|Hersheypark Stadium
|Sunday, August 15
|CHICAGO, IL
|Wrigley Field
|Tuesday, August 17
|COLUMBUS, OH
|Historic Crew Stadium
|Thursday, August 19
|PITTSBURGH, PA
|PNC Park
|Friday, August 20
|PHILADELPHIA, PA
|Citizen’s Bank Park
|Monday, August 23
|MINNEAPOLIS, MN
|Target Field
|Wednesday, August 25
|DENVER, CO
|Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
|Friday, August 27
|SAN FRANCISCO, CA
|Oracle Park
|Sunday, August 29
|SAN DIEGO, CA
|PetCo Park
|Wednesday, September 1
|MILWAUKEE, WI
|Summerfest
|Friday, September 3
|LOS ANGELES, CA
|Dodger Stadium
|Monday, September 6
|SEATTLE, WA
|T-Mobile Park