At first, A.Chal made a name for himself with Gazi World, then he broke out on his own at the top of 2021 with his debut single “Tappn’d.” Now, he prepares to proclaim himself the artist-to-watch this summer with the release of the high-octane new music video “High Horse.” To be considered for the title, A.Chal links up with Frank Rio behind the boards once again as he raps about leaving behind the bullshit and going for your dreams full-speed ahead.

In the Éli Sokhn-directed visual, A.Chal is tired of the misery that comes with 9-to-5 and, obnoxiously, takes his destiny into his own hand at high-speed. With a beautiful woman by his side who is attracted to his newfound energy, Chal cruises through L.A. and lets us know what’s about to happen next. Living by the motto: “the world is yours.”

Like “Tappn’d,” “High Horse” is the latest addition to A.Chal’s forthcoming project coming in 2021. Via Gazi World Inc, “High Horse” is available on all DSPs. For daily updates and more information on A.Chal upcoming project, follow him on social media. Watch “High Horse,” below.