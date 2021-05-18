E Bleu is a star-on-the-rise, from Houston, Texas, with a hot new single spreading throughout the mainstream landscape, titled “3AM.” Today, Bleu amplifies the single with a remix cut, featuring chart-topping artist Derez De’Shon. An easy ride, Bleu and De’Shon discuss the pleasure of cruising through the late-night streets with a love interest.

The chemistry between Bleu and De’Shon is electric. On the collaboration, E Bleu says, “I’m big on things happening organically. It started with Derez genuinely liking the song and showing me love just off that. I stopped in ATL for a promo tour a few weeks back and the rest is history. We left the studio at like 8am lol. Bro is one of the most solid people in this music thing.”

“3AM” is a preview of an expected project coming sometime-2021. In the meantime, for more on E Bleu, follow the rising star on social media. Derez De’Shon appears, courtesy of 10K Projects. Stream the new remix by E Bleu and Derez De’Shon below.