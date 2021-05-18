Bleachers — the recording project of singer/songwriter/producer Jack Antonoff — has just announced that he will be releasing his new album, Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night, on July 30th via RCA. It is his first full-length record since 2017’s Gone Now.

In addition to the announcement, Bleachers has released another new single called “Stop Making This Hurt,” which follows the previously released “chinatown,” which features Bruce Springsteen, and “45.” On May 26th, he will be performing “Stop Making This Hurt” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon — the first full band to perform in-studio in over a year.

Antonoff says, “‘Stop Making This Hurt’ is what you get when we are not allowed to go play for our people. It’s a line that had been ringing in my head for years. I fell into a dark place after a loss and then starting to have that feeling of rage towards the depression – which is when you know there’s a way out. started looking at the people close to me in my life and finding all the ways we keep ourselves from breaking through. ‘Stop Making This Hurt’ started ringing more and more in my head. then the pandemic hit and i got the band in a room and we played like we may never play again. at that point it took on another meaning. found myself banging at the door of the next phase of my life and to open brings up all the darkness from the past and what’s holding you back. i could intellectualize it for days but what im truly left with is a voice in my head shouting ‘Stop Making This Hurt.’”

Additionally, Bleachers has announced that he will be heading out on the road this fall for a headlining tour (full dates below). The tour will kick off on September 11th, 2021 at Antonoff’s “Shadow of the City” festival in New Jersey, and will wrap up on November 6th in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

“91” “Chinatown” (feat. Bruce Springsteen) “How Dare You Want More” “Big Life” “Secret Life” “Stop Making This Hurt” “Don’t Go Dark” “45” “Strange Behavior” “What’d I Do with All This Faith?”

Tour dates:

09-11 Asbury Park, NJ – Shadow of the City

09-12 New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

09-13 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

09-15 Columbus, OH – Express Live

09-17 Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest

09-18 Newport, KY – Ovation

09-22 Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

09-23 Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at the Mann

09-24 Washington, DC – Anthem

09-25 New York, NY – Governors Ball

09-28 Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewery Company

09-29 Tampa, FL – Jannus Live

10-03 New Orleans, LA – Fillmore

10-05 Houston, TX – House of Blues

10-06 Dallas, TX – House of Blues

10-11 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

10-13 San Diego, CA – Humphrey’s

10-15 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

10-16 San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

10-19 Seattle, WA – Showbox SODO

10-20 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

10-22 Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center

10-23 Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom

10-24 Kansas City, MO – Uptown

10-26 Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore

10-27 Madison, WI – The Sylvee

10-28 Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom

10-30 Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room

10-31 Detroit, MI – Fillmore

11-02 St. Louis, MO – The Factory

11-03 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

11-04 Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live

11-06 Harrisburg, PA – Harrisburg University at XL Live