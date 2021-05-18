Today, the Grammy-Award winning duo Twenty One Pilots have released another new single, “Saturday.” The song is the third and final track to be released from their upcoming album, Scaled and Icy, which will be released this Friday, May 21t via Fueled by Ramen.

“Saturday” follows Twenty One Pilots’ recently released album track “Choker,” which is accompanied by a music video directed by Mark Eshleman for Reel Bear Media, and Scaled And Icy’s lead single, “Shy Away,” which is currently #1 at Alternative Radio for a fourth consecutive week. Having ascended to #1 at the format in just three weeks, “Shy Away” places the duo in an elite group of acts with multiple songs to rise to #1 at the format in three weeks or less including: U2, R.E.M., The Cure, Linkin Park, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Foo Fighters. All three songs are available as an instant grat downloads with all pre-orders of Scaled And Icy, available now in a variety of formats including a special edition box set limited to 35,000 copies worldwide.

Twenty One Pilots first-ever global streaming event, “Twenty One Pilots – Livestream Experience,” will broadcast worldwide on Friday, May 21st at 8:00PM ET / 5:00PM PT. “Twenty One Pilots – Livestream Experience” promises to be an unforgettable live performance from the duo, with a catalog spanning setlist and the live debut of new material from Scaled And Icy. A Team Twenty One Pilots Production, the multi-dimensional live performance is being produced by longtime collaborators and creative partners: TNSN DVSN, Reel Bear Media, Element1, lili STUDIOS, and hosted on Maestro’s livestream platform. Sponsored by Chipotle and Hot Topic, tickets for the groundbreaking global streaming event are on sale today at live.twentyonepilots.com where ticket holders can access an interactive virtual experience and immerse themselves in exclusive merch, content, and more as they move toward the official live date and performance.

