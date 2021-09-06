The four-piece rock band from Toronto, Nightwell, has released their latest single titled “Thank You” this past Friday.

This single marks a new era of creative expansion for the band, introducing a laminating poetic symmetry inspired by R&B and rap vocal styles, elevated by the band’s continued fusion and appeal to pop structure that stems from their rock influences.

The band comments, “Thank You”’ is the moment of doubt you have two years after the breakup when you’re doing better physically and mentally but somehow still feel nostalgic about that time in your life. You end up taking the day to remind yourself of all the reasons you left, replaying arguments, remembering their red flags. It’s part of healing to miss someone, and the world and people around you won’t truly be able to help. It takes self-reflection, self-love, and time to really mend the wound. I hope someone feeling lonely and nostalgic can relate and know that even on your lowest days, you end up coming away with the most answers and growth.” They continue to say, “We knew we wanted to write a more ‘production’ heavy song in the verses and grow it bigger and heavier as the song progressed. The biggest challenge of this song was the chorus. I feel like we restructured it a bunch of times but it’s my favorite chorus/hook that we have ever done.”

Initially, Nightwell started off as a simple hardcore/ emo side project, then evolved beyond each’s formers influences. They then released their debut self-titled album in 2020 which bred their current sound, which is cemented by pop structures and powerhouse rock choruses.

With their last played show being in March of 2020, it’s safe to say that Nightwell is coming back bigger and better than ever.