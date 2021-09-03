Popular social media influencer Jessica Golich adds author to her resume with the release of her book debut, titled Opening the Cosmic Doors: A Healing Human Journey Through Plant Medicine. The chapbook collection of poems gives a metaphorical glimpse into her journey of self-discovery with plant medicine. Having discovered plant medicine at an early age, Jessica has realigned her brain chemistry and matured into a self-empowered individual through responsible, medicinal use.

“TikTok has provided me with such a unique opportunity to grow as a content creator,” Golich says in a press release. “I feel like I’m growing as a creator in the midst of a historical time that this incredible, disruptive app and tech has created across our world for artists of all kinds. To have grown into a global creator is an incredible feeling. As a young entrepreneur, I am taking my broad skill-set into building out digital products, such as my book, and focusing on ownership. It’s time to put bricks into my dreams.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Golich (@jessicaxgolich)

In the book, she walks readers through potent, sharp poetry that speaks about the pain that led to her awakening. When she’s not documenting celebs, Jessica’s work as a cannabis influencer has touched many fans who share a similar interest or curiosity in holistic medicine. There’s no doubting that Jessica’s accomplishments are many; it is her hope that the time she has taken to reflect on the journey that got her to where she is today proves powerful and relatable to those who are also experiencing their own spiritual awakening.

Best known for her 130M+ views throughout social media, which led to appearances on MTV’s Ridiculousness, BET, and Montel Williams’ Let’s Be Blunt podcast. And with her debut, she hopes that the time she has taken to reflect on the journey that got her to where she is today proves powerful and relatable to those who are also experiencing their own spiritual awakening.

Opening the Cosmic Doors: A Healing Human Journey Through Plant Medicine is available everywhere, digitally, on Amazon. For more on Jessica Golich, follow her on Instagram and Tik-Tok.