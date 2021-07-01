Skrizzy nabs popular new artist Renni Rucci and “She Make It Clap” producer Fantom to turns things up a notch with the release of his new single, titled “Troublesome.” Perfect for the summertime vibe, Skrizzy and Rucci take us to the strip club with their raunchy new collaboration that is destined to reach the top of the charts. Stream it now via FOREVER TRILL/G-Hop Music.

For chemistry, Skrizzy and Rucci are magnetic, their trade-off, energy, and execution are undeniable. And with the lyrics, the two rap about playing around with blue faces and causing mischief and mayhem. Skrizzy explains:

“In short, I created a song about money laundering,” Skrizzy clarifies. “What makes the song unique is the fact that I hid the message so well that not even the people backing the record would come to that conclusion without me pointing it out.”

“Troublesome” arrives on the heels of the success of Rucci’s latest hit, “Hands On Ya Knees” featuring Kevin Gates and Skrizzy riding a wave with his recent release, “Sick and Tired.” Both are preparing forthcoming projects that is expected for a late-2021 release. For updates, follow Skrizzy on social media.

Renni Rucci appears, courtesy of Wolf Pack Global Music.

Check out the new collaboration, below.