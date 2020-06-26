Meet Qfrmbricks With His Addictive EP, ‘Bricks Baby’

Without question, ’20 will be remembered as The Year of COVID-19, and with the world sitting at home, finding entertainment via live stream and music streaming. With so many new stars arising in the pandemic, another new talent submerging from the social media era is the emerging New York artist, Qfrmbricks. Making headway with his catchy street-smart lyricism and addictive hooks, it’s no surprise the new artist is catching widespread attention throughout social media with his latest EP, titled, Bricks Baby.

Bricks Baby is a five-song project that includes noteworthy mentions “Woah,” “No Hesitation” and “Make It.” The new project is set up by Qfrmbricks most notable track “Drop Top” featuring TraeDaKidd. The project embodies the artist drug-dealing persona, on the project, the new star maneuvers throughout the streets like a Frank Lucas in his hay. Through trendy raps, Qfrmbricks creates a trajectory to being one of the most exciting new artists of the year.

A brief history of Qfrmbricks outside of music. He was raised by his Mother and Grandmother in Poughkeepsie and rarely seen his father. His passion for Hip-Hop started early with a lot of his infant catalog coming from YouTube producer’s type beat productions. His ascension is quickly becoming undeniable by many of the industry’s top executives.

After Bricks Baby, continue to follow Qfrmbricks journey on social media. The new project is available on Q’s Bricksbaby imprint. Bricks Baby is streaming now on all DSPs. Pay attention.