After the Blac Youngsta-featured “Rich,” buzzing new duo known as 4ternity keeps the momentum going with the release of the new music video called “Mojado.”

In the wet special effects visual, Tay Krew and Lake God bust-a-groove while executing head-nodding bilingual raps. With “Rich” and “Mojado,” the duo develops a promising new project arriving late-2020. Evan Moore directs. For more on 4ternity, check out the duo’s complete catalog on Youtube.