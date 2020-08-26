Cxleb Is About To “Leave Me In The Dark” On New Song

Inspired by the likes of Justin Bieber, Post Malone, XXXtentacion. Los Angeles recording artist Cxleb drew attention in 2020 with his snappy, dance-ready, trendy sound. And with his Brandon Bill$ collaborated track making waves, Cxleb breaks out on his own with his new song called “Leave Me In The Dark.”

Cxleb’s new single is a creative pop-infused track perfect for the current musical landscape. Radio ready, the refreshing new sound will plant the rising star among the new school pack and solidify him as a one-to-watch.

The new song is slated to appear on Cxleb’s debut project. He is currently hard at work on his debut project, Teenage Wasteland, which will take his listener on an emotional rollercoaster ride and the ability to relate to the project. The new song and project will be available on all DSPs on Cxleb’s own imprint.

“Leave Me In The Dark” is set to establish a foundation of hits to come by the rising star that new fans will remember as their first. “I want kids to hear my music and be taken on a euphoric journey. When they listen to it I want them to reminisce and relate to an experience they may have had in common,” Cxleb says.

After the listen, continue to follow Cxleb and his journey on Instagram.

Stream “Leave Me In The Dark” now.