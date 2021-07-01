Kenn Colt, a fast-rising DJ-Producer cranking out hit after hit, is on the verge of becoming dance music’s next big star. Today, he continues his consecutivity with the release of his latest — and potentially biggest hit yet — with “Damn Right.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHfzGv0hb0j/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

“Damn Right” is a one-of-a-kind sound that provides the new artist with authenticity as he separates himself from the rest of the current rising stars in EDM. Ready to spread internationally, the song is a signature sound that will live on well past the summertime vibe and make Colt a household name. He explains the song’s concept, stating:

“People are already talking about the ‘Kenn Colt vibe’ when they hear a song passing by or streaming, and that gives me great pleasure. Recognizable elements creep into every track I make that characterize me. Feel free to call it my musical signature (laughs). Since I live in Valencia, I have peace and my creativity and energy arrow got a huge boost. The heat and the sun make me want to make music even more. Now that vaccination is going in the right direction and more will be opened soon, we can gradually look forward to new DJ sets. Yes, I missed the clubs and festivals incredibly. I only have good memories of my journeys to Tomorrowland, the Indian Sunburn Festival and the South Korean Ultra Music Festival. Let’s say there’s a very good chance that I’ll be playing again at Tomorrowland at the end of August (laughs). That would be really cool indeed!”

“Damn Right,” available now via Feels Like Home Records, follows Colt’s previous hits “Feels Like A River,” “Sanctify,” and his gold-selling “Come Back To Me.” All leading up to a highly-anticipated forthcoming project, slated for 2021. Colt’s popularity has received co-signs from several of the biggest names in music, like Martin Garrix, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Bob Sinclar and Fedde Le Grand. “Damn Right” is the perfect origin point for any newly discovered fan.

For more on Kenn Colt, follow the rising star on social media.

Stream Kenn Colt’s new single, below.