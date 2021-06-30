A build-up to his forthcoming VA Seasons project. Fast-rising new artist RARI links with a noteworthy duo of collaborators for the release of his new video, titled “For The Love.” For the follow-up to his previous hit, “Not What It Seems,” the Portsmouth-native shows us some of his new habits with the slick flow and standout charisma. Before the visual, stream the new single everywhere via own imprint.

For “For The Love,” Rari enlists the aid of Masi The Producer on the beat and the talented PDGRFX on the lens for a standalone visual that showcases Rari undeniable star power. On the lyrics, Rari reports the harsh reality going on till this day in Virginia. A bright new star in hip hop, “For The Love” is the perfect jump-on point to follow for any fan before his full-length release.

Take a look at “For The Love” below and stream the new song, here.