Suave The Don is an emerging New York recording artist flying high right now with his successful Heat Wave 3 project. With the world re-opening and artists gearing up for a big summertime run, Suave The Don returns with the release of his latest visual from the project for the fan-favorite track, “Lost Em.” For the latest, Suave The Don kicks things into high gear with his crew backing his every move. Watch it below and stream the single, along with the project here via 510 Music Group.

Directed by Ells Online, Suave The Don and gang rip and run the streets with a couple of bags on them while dodging the boys in blue. Between the chase, Suave The Don raps about hustling major figures for the team, but before they leave behind their life of crime, there is one final score. Heat Wave 3 continues to soar, however, for newfound fans, “Lost Em” is the perfect origin point to become a part of the new wave. After the stream, follow Suave The Don on social media for daily updates and more.

Watch the new video for “Lost Em” below.