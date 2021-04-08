LA’s DIY, dirty beach-pop band Tidal Babes have released a new video for their single ‘All Night’ despite the recent events of COVID and quarantine.

Like many great ideas, this cool waves, good music & fun times on a warm California day style concept came together a few years back during a few drinks and a live show. Singer Lyndsi Austin and songwriter/producer Chris Qualls (Imagem Publishing/Cutcraft Music Group) were attending a concert in Hollywood when they started discussing a potential new project together. Both grew up playing in rock bands but had switched over to making pop music for years. That night, inspired by the rock show they had just seen and a little bit of whiskey, the two began brainstorming the foundation for a new band that combined all the things they loved about Southern California and its musical history. Surf rock guitars. The energy of Orange County punk rock. Beach Boys harmonies. The sassiness of the east LA socialites and fashionistas. Cruising down Sunset Boulevard.

Both were excited about the possibilities and decided to head back to Echo Park for a late night songwriting session at Qualls’ studio.

When they got into the studio, Qualls pitched an idea that ended up becoming the core concept behind Tidal Babes songwriting process: writing each song in under an hour. As a professional songwriter he was getting sick of over-analyzing every detail of the pop songs he was working on daily. Austin was open to the idea and loved that it would keep everything fun and light.

The band has since released multiple songs building their fan base and showing no signs of slowing down. Their latest video for the single ‘All Night’, released in 2020 on their ‘Sunny Songs For Dark Days EP’, was an all DIY project and shot during quarantine.



“The song is about loving someone who is bad for you. Someone that you and all your friends know you shouldn’t be with but you just can’t help yourself. The video was filmed entirely by the band in our apartment due to Covid restrictions. We’ve always had a very DIY mentality and Covid related quarantines really solidified that this past year. Here’s to making the best of it.”

– Tidal Babes

Stream / Follow Tidal Babes

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter

Soundcloud

Bandcamp

Apple Music

YouTube

Spotify