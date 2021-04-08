Last week, Motown Records made the formal announcement of signing Houston sensation Cam Wallace. “Cam is a once-in-a-lifetime talent that raps, sings, produces, engineers, mixes at a high quality,” said Vice President of A&R – Motown – Shawn Barron in a statement. This week, the label prepares for his forthcoming album with the release of the artist debut visual, “Retail.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMz_wRcDLKN/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Directed by Jaimar Viray, Cam Wallace introduces himself to a broader audience with stylistic wordplay and dressing. Lounging around the apartment with his beautiful love interest, Wallace stares out the window and shows off his unique vintage pieces and tells new fans what he has in store for them. The video’s concept comes from a recent experience. He explains:

“I was actually in a fitting room trying on different looks when I first heard the beat and I literally started writing the record there. The instrumental instantly felt like music you hear while shopping. It was the perfect backdrop to my favorite pastime; shopping for fits. It felt like something women would get dressed to before going out. That look in the mirror, feel-good music.”

Produced by Swoope, “Retail” is available now on all DSPs. Cam Wallace’s Motown debut is expected late-2021. Get familiar with the new star below, afterwards, feel free to follow him on social media for daily updates and more.