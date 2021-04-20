Lil Migo is the talk of the town in Hip Hop right now.

The Memphis recording artist is trailblazing a path to top billing with his new album, King of the Trap. For the album, Migo taps his mentor and label boss Blac Youngsta to go hunting for an opp in the new visual for their collaboration, “Fire.” In the new visual, Youngsta and Migo prepare for a fire fight with raps about doing everything with their weapon beside them. Catchy, lethal and maximum carnage, “Fire” is a street favorite from the new artist’s arrival project.

Both “Fire” and King of the Trap are available on all DSPs via Heavy Camp/CMG. Lil Migo signed with Youngsta and Gotti after recognizing them as the best in the game. “I’ve been mentored by some of the best in the game in Blac Youngsta and Yo Gotti and now I’m ready to carve out my lane and make 2021 my year,” Migo said in a statement. “I want to keep putting on for Memphis, and that starts with this new project,” he says.

Along with Blac Youngsta, King of the Trap features a-listers Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, Rich The Kid, 42 Dugg and Jacquees. And with the guests, the album includes breakout hits “Big Dog,” “Paved the Way” and “Letter To The City.” Lil Migo and his album is the newest addition to Interscope Records through Heavy Camp and CMG.

Lil Migo is the first of a promising new CMG roster about to take over Hip Hop. The Source on the CMG roster: “The gifts among the CMG roster are crazy! Blac Youngsta saluted his artist Lil Migo with a rare, lime-green Lamborghini Aventador worth $400,000 as a birthday gift. The gift was given during Yo Gotti’s CMG Brunch that went down in Atlanta for NBA All-Star weekend.”

After watching Lil Migo’s new video, learn more about the rising star and his huge following on Instagram. Stream his new album here.

Watch the music video for “Fire” below.