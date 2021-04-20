The Anix released an incredible single called DSPTCH via FiXT on March 26 of this year and it conjures INNERPARTYSYSTEM vibes in a 2021 sort of way. Much respect. I had the chance to chat with Brandon Smith of The Anix about his top ten sneakers and I am still impressed that we are writing an article about it.
My eyes:
10: Nike x Acronym Downtown
BS: Hi, Scott!
SW: Pleasantries! Love it. Hello, Brandon.
BS: Let’s discuss shoes, shall we? My favorite collaborations are when the designers do more than a color swap, but completely overhaul the original shoe and concept.
SW: You know your feet.
BS: (laughs) This is a shining example, turning the sneaker into a water resistant special ops night force tactical device.
SW: Remind me never to mess with you, hippie?
9: Nike Space Hippie Collection
BS: Yes. Generally not into anything hippie related except for when it comes to this particular shoe.
SW: Foot me once, shame on you?
BS: HAHA! The Nike Space Hippie Collection is an insanely cool concept and it was executed perfectly, using all recycled components to turn something old into something super futuristic.
SW: I always believed in futures.
BS: Let’s focus on the past. My favorites are Space Hippie 01 and 03. Extreme NASA cosplay action for my daily coffee run.
SW: I think that we need some space, Brandon.
8: Converse Chuck Taylor 70
BS: We’re just getting started!
SW: Now THIS is a shoe that I stan(d).
BS: It’s another classic that will never go out of style. Collabs that I like are the Undercover and Fear of God versions. It has to be the 70 model though.
SW: Naturally! (pauses) I have no clue what that means.
BS: The 70 model is the classic silhouette, so there are other instances that aren’t as cool.
SW: When people try to be modern for the sake of being modern, they modernize their modernitude.
7: Vans Sk8-Hi
SW: I see what you did there. Hi.
BS: Hi. These shoes were cool when I was a kid, and cooler now. Especially the more fucked up they are.
SW: My shoes always drive under the legal limit.
BS: No comment.
SW: No response to your lack of comment.
6: Nike x Ambush Dunk High
BS: ANYWAYS… The Ambush Dunk High is from a similar world as the Undercover Daybreak with retro robotic superhero vibes. I modded mine with a cream colored stained midsole and laces, and painted the center panel on each side black. Also, it’s the most comfortable shoe I have ever worn.
SW: You sound like you don’t like this shoe at all, Brandon.
BS: Not at all.
SW: I hear the word “dunk” a lot in shoe circles.
BS: Dunk is basically the go-to default sneakerhead shoe.
SW: That makes sense given that the most famous sneakers are Air Jordans, and Michael Jordan is the most famous sneakerhead, and the Chicago Bulls did well in the 90s, and I LOVE Chicago Deep Dish pizza.
5: Nike x Sakai Vapor Waffle
BS: After I ate my first Chicago Deep Dish pizza my face was swollen for a few hours.
SW: DUDE. Sorry and awesome?
BS: Yes and yes. The Sakai Vapor Waffle is a massive shoe, but with incredible detail.
SW: Waffles have lots of layers and details.
BS: The shoe has mesh vents for hot days, and feels like a prototype that somehow made it into production.
SW: THE MATRIX!
4: Nike x Off-White Blazer
BS: Anything that makes me feel one step closer to feeling like I’m in The Matrix… COUNT ME IN!
SW: You’re in, count.
BS: (smiles) I have a thing for vintage high tops that look somewhat like old-school boxing boots (the grim reaper colorway), in all black with white laces and a white swoosh.
SW: I second that. Yeah. Second it.
BS: Cool. At least we’re on the same page… FINALLY!
SW: FINALLY THE ROCK HAS COME BACK TO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA!
3: Nike x Acronym Vapormax
BS: Dwayne!
SW: You know him?
BS: Personally? Yes.
SW: (almost dies of jealousy and dysentery)
BS: The Acronym Vapormax is futuristic, militaristic, and playful (yet not too serious). The dazzle battleship camo on the white version really speaks to me.
SW: My son is named Max. The Vapormax in my life makes cute noises and I love him. (pauses) This shoe rules too, yo.
2: Nike x Undercover Daybreak
BS: Word, sounds like your son should be rocking Vapormax shoes full time. Hit me up if you want me to block out the word “vapor” on its tongue.
SW: I’ll hit you up the second we are done with this sterling piece!
BS: Good. I’m waiting.
SW: You shan’t be long. I will be there by daybreak.
BS: Perfect segue. The Undercover Daybreak shoes themselves are vintage silhouettes that meet manga robotic shark jaws. Yes, please!
SW: And thank you! We’re racer-ing towards the end.
1: Nike Flyknit Racer
BS: Speaking of the devil, we are saving the best for last: The Nike Flyknit Racer. It was a crazy innovation when it was first released (originally for the U.S. Olympic Team in 2012), and it’s still my favorite profile of any sneaker. Such sleek, retro future vibes. Anytime I wear them, I think to myself that this is the only shoe I need.
SW: I love your passion for this. I just wanna fly(knit).