Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival has just announced it’s new lineup for 2021, after having to cancel 2020’s event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rather than moving forward with it’s typical July dates, the festival has been moved to September 10th, 11th, and 12th, but will once again take place at the historic Ohio State Reformatory.

While none of the original 2020 headliners (Limp Bizkit, blink-182, Weezer) will be returning for 2021, Inkcarceration has made up for the fans who have been patient awaiting the third iteration of the festival. Headliners for 2021 will be Slipknot, Rob Zombie, and Mudvayne — marking the first show in 12 years for the band, who just yesterday announced their highly-anticipated reunion for 2021.

Also on the lineup will be A Day to Remember, Mastodon, Halestorm, Chevelle, Killswitch Engage, Beartooth, Motionless In White, Asking Alexandria, Fever 333, Steel Panther, The Hu, Pop Evil, and many more.

Single day and weekend passes for Inkcarceration 2021 are on sale now here, starting at $75 plus fees.

Clown from Slipknot said, “After 20+ years on the road, it’s always wonderful to experience new things. We are excited to be a part of Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival. It will be great to get back out there and be with our family again. Stay safe and see you soon.”

Adds Danny Wimmer, founder of Danny Wimmer Presents, which recently announced a new partnership with the creators of Inkcarceration to stage the festival, “We know firsthand what it’s like to grow a high concept festival from scratch, and the challenge of taking a great event to the next level. It always starts with the music, but you also need to create a great experience. We’ve been so impressed with Inkcarceration, and how quickly it became a must-see show on the festival calendar. Tattoos are such a central part of the rock n’ roll lifestyle – something that fans are always talking about on our own socials – and it’s such a unique location. I’ve toured the Ohio State Reformatory, and it’s an experience you don’t want to miss. DWP is excited to have the opportunity to bring Inkcarceration to that next level.”

The current Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival 2021 lineup is as follows (subject to change):

Friday, September 10 : Slipknot, Mastodon, Killswitch Engage, Steel Panther, The Hu, Ice Nine Kills, Badflower, Escape The Fate, New Years Day, Local H, Currents, Spite, Reach NYC, Damn Nation, Mollo Rilla, To Us Below, Dead Bundy, Berklee College of Music, Paul Bartolome

Saturday, September 11 : Mudvayne, A Day To Remember, Chevelle, Asking Alexandria, Pop Evil, August Burns Red, Crown The Empire, Bad Omens, Fame on Fire, Diamante, Saul, September Mourning, Dead Girls Academy, Along Came A Spider, Sink the Ship, Eclipsica, Ghosts Of The Sun, Dead Engine, Atimera

Sunday, September 12 : Rob Zombie, Halestorm, Beartooth, Motionless In White, Fever 333, All That Remains, The Devil Wears Prada, Wage War, Attila, Fire From The Gods, Cory Marks, Stitched Up Heart, A Killer’s Confession, The Convalescence, Silent Theory, The Phoenix Within, Junexa, Saving Escape, Harmless Habit, Amun

In addition to enjoying the diverse music lineup, fans will be able to book appointments with more than 75 tattoo artists, and receive complimentary tours of the famous Ohio State Reformatory prison. On site, there will also be gourmet food, a wide selection of beverages, camping and the return of the award-winning Haunted House attraction Blood Prison.

Some of the country’s elite tattoo artists will be present. Participating Inkcarceration 2021 tattoo shops include: Rich Gallery, Black Label Custom Tattooing, Primitive Addiction Tattoo Studio, Kit Marlow Ink, 1st Order Tattoo, Tommy Gunns Tattoo, Wave’s Radditattoo Me Tattoo & Repair, Denver Ink, Envious Ink, American Crow, Paragon Tattoo, Straight Eight Tattoos, Only Forever Art Studio, Ventura Tattoo, N8V Ink, Bad Boy Tattoo, Gulf Coast Ink Studio 251, Ink Slingas, Jammer Joint Tattoo, Casually Tragick, Custom Tattoo, Artful Impressions, Bareknuckle Tattoo, Silver Fox Tattoo, Eve’s Ink Tattoo and Permanent Makeup, Imperial Tattoos, Aisle 9 Tattoo, Touch of Grey Tattoo Studio and Iron Rose Tattoo.