Not too long ago, emerging rhyme slayer, Clay James, went viral on Twitter for his unbelievable freestyle abilities. Today, he shows newfound fans that the bars weren’t just a fluke, he can make hit music too. For the upcoming film, Out On The Lim, James links up with G-Man On The Beat from Front Pierce to talk to the women for a little bit on the stylistic new visual, properly titled “Hold Me Down.”

Available via Players Circle Music Group, the Reese Davis-directed visual stars Clay James as a man on a mission looking for one woman who will right beside him when he takes on the world. Linking up with G-Man On The Beat, James raps about being approached by the baddest of the baddests women and that the popularity, make-up and enhancements don’t impress him at all. But give him a woman with morals, goals and perspective, and he will love and appreciate her like the queen she is. The visual is a direct follow-up to James’ viral freestyle over the “Dogecoin” freestyle.

“Hold Me Down” is merely a glimpse of what Clay James has in store for the next generation of Hip Hop. Originally from Savannah, James was discovered by the Atlanta icon-himself Big Boi of the legendary duo Outkast. On the making of “Hold Me Down,” James explains:

“Hold me down is a special record to me because it was produced by my little cousin G-man On Tha Beat, and this is our first released record together. On top of that for my music video, I was styled by my high school friend Christy Marshall. So this one is a real family affair.”

James is also set to co-star in the upcoming film as the character Tommy. Out On A Lim stars Jamal Woolard (Notorious). The coming-of-age drama is about an ex-high school football star who discovers that one bad decision can have dire consequences. Slated for this Summer, for more on the film and Clay James, follow the rising star on Instagram.

Watch the video for “Hold Me Down” below.