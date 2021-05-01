Newark duo Zamora Kae is ready to elevate to mainstream attractions with the release of their new visual, titled “The Most.” A song that deals with women who do nothing but pretend to be what they ain’t and hate on those who try to do better for themselves. Zamora Kae re-enacts the classic Ice Cube film The Player’s Club, the duo star as the visual’s version of Diamond, Tricks, Ronnie and Ebony. While the visual plays out just like the 1998 film, the duo rap about women faking their life for likes, habitual liers and so much more.

“The Most” is the perfect jump-on point for any newfound fan as the new duo prepares for an anticipated full-length release coming late-2021. Stream the new single now on Soundcloud. After the stream, for more Zamora Kae, follow the rising stars on social media.

Take a look at the new visual for “The Most” below.