Today, Chris Stapleton has announced that he will be releasing his brand new album, Higher, on November 10th via Mercury Nashville. Higher is available for pre-order/pre-save here, and follows his critically acclaimed and Grammy Award-winning 2020 album, Starting Over.

Higher was produced by Dave Cobb, Morgane Stapleton, and Chris himself and recorded at Nashville’s RCA Studio A. Across the track’s fourteen songs, Stapleton showcases his supernatural voice and musical versatility with songs that span genres and defy easy categorization. Alongside Stapleton (vocals, acoustic guitar, electric guitar, slide electric guitar), Higher features Cobb (acoustic guitar, eclectic guitar), J.T. Cure (bass), Paul Franklin (pedal steel), Derek Mixon (drums), Morgane (background vocals, synthesizer, tambourine) and Lee Pardini (organ, piano).

Alongside the album announcement today, Stapleton has unveiled the album’s first single, “White Horse,” which can be listened to below.

Known for his electric live performances, the 8x Grammy, 15x CMA and 15x ACM Award-winner is currently in the midst of his extensive “All-American Road Show” tour and will join George Strait for select stadium shows this summer including two shows next Friday and Saturday at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium.

Artwork:

Track-listing:

What Am I Gonna Do South Dakota Trust It Takes A Woman The Fire Think I’m In Love With You Loving You On My Mind White Horse Higher The Bottom The Day I Die Crosswind Weight Of Your World Mountains Of My Mind

Tour dates: