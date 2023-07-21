Today, Chris Stapleton has announced that he will be releasing his brand new album, Higher, on November 10th via Mercury Nashville. Higher is available for pre-order/pre-save here, and follows his critically acclaimed and Grammy Award-winning 2020 album, Starting Over.

Higher was produced by Dave Cobb, Morgane Stapleton, and Chris himself and recorded at Nashville’s RCA Studio A. Across the track’s fourteen songs, Stapleton showcases his supernatural voice and musical versatility with songs that span genres and defy easy categorization. Alongside Stapleton (vocals, acoustic guitar, electric guitar, slide electric guitar), Higher features Cobb (acoustic guitar, eclectic guitar), J.T. Cure (bass), Paul Franklin (pedal steel), Derek Mixon (drums), Morgane (background vocals, synthesizer, tambourine) and Lee Pardini (organ, piano).

Alongside the album announcement today, Stapleton has unveiled the album’s first single, “White Horse,” which can be listened to below.

 

Known for his electric live performances, the 8x Grammy, 15x CMA and 15x ACM Award-winner is currently in the midst of his extensive “All-American Road Show” tour and will join George Strait for select stadium shows this summer including two shows next Friday and Saturday at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium.

Artwork:

Chris Stapleton Higher artwork

Track-listing:

  1. What Am I Gonna Do
  2. South Dakota
  3. Trust
  4. It Takes A Woman
  5. The Fire
  6. Think I’m In Love With You
  7. Loving You On My Mind
  8. White Horse
  9. Higher
  10. The Bottom
  11. The Day I Die
  12. Crosswind
  13. Weight Of Your World
  14. Mountains Of My Mind

Tour dates:

July 22—Cullman, AL—Rock the South
July 28—Nashville, TN—Nissan Stadium*
July 29—Nashville, TN—Nissan Stadium*
August 5—Tampa, FL—Raymond James Stadium*
August 10—Gilford, NH—Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion‡ (SOLD OUT)
August 11—Gilford, NH—Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion‡ (SOLD OUT)
August 12—Gilford, NH—Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion‡ (SOLD OUT)
August 17—Toronto, ON—Budweiser Stage† (SOLD OUT)
August 18—Toronto, ON—Budweiser Stage† (SOLD OUT)
August 19—Montreal, QC—Lasso Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau
August 24—Memphis, TX—FedEx Forum#
August 25—Alpharetta, GA—Ameris Bank Amphitheatre# (SOLD OUT)
August 26—Alpharetta, GA—Ameris Bank Amphitheatre# (SOLD OUT)
October 5—Charlottesville, VA—John Paul Jones Arena^ (SOLD OUT)
October 6—State College, PA—Bryce Jordan Center^ (SOLD OUT)
October 7—Long Island, NY—UBS Arena^ (SOLD OUT)
October 12—Corpus Christi, TX—American Bank Center Arena§
October 13—Houston, TX—Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion§ (SOLD OUT)
October 19—San Antonio, TX—AT&T Center§ (SOLD OUT)
October 20—Austin, TX—Moody Center§ (SOLD OUT)
October 21—Austin, TX—Moody Center§ (SOLD OUT)
October 26—Tulsa, OK—BOK Center§ (SOLD OUT)
October 27—Dallas, TX—Dos Equis Pavilion§ (SOLD OUT)
October 28—Dallas, TX—Dos Equis Pavilion§ (SOLD OUT)
*with George Strait and special guests Little Big Town
‡with special guests Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives and The War and Treaty
†with special guests Marcus King and The War and Treaty
#with special guests Marcus King and Allen Stone
^with special guests Margo Price and Nikki Lane
§with special guests Charley Crockett and Nikki Lane