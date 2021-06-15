Today, Arrows In Action release their new single and video for “Only Be Mine”. The music video, directed by Doltyn Snedden, follows singer/frontman, Victor Viramontes-Pattison as he roams the empty streets of an abandoned town in search of a woman, played by Taylor Acorn. We find out that the mysterious woman is an actual ghost of a relationship that no longer exists. This is a reality that Pattison struggles to accept. “‘Only Be Mine’ reflects on the consequences of letting your relationships fall to the wayside with the intention of chasing your passion. You have to work tirelessly and devote yourself entirely to achieve your goals, but that doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice everything else in your life to make it happen – you just have to figure out a way to make it work and that’s not always easy. It took me a long time to accept that,” explains Pattison.

“Only Be Mine”, recorded, engineered and mixed by Dan Swank, could be the breakout single Arrows In Action need to take their band to the next level. This single is probably the best pop rock track that we’ve heard from an independent band this year and our understanding is that there are more singles prepping to be released throughout 2021.



Artwork by Maria Fulan @fulandesign

Arrows in Action

Victor Viramontes-Pattison, singer

Jesse Frimmel, drummer

Matthew Fowler, guitar

