Kevin Gates has recently announced his anticipated return to the stage with the length KHAZA TOUR. The massive North American headlining tour will kick off on June 19th in Orlando, Florida and run cross-country with appearances at Bonnaroo and headlining dates in major markets like New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and many more.

DDG and GANG51E JUNE will provide support for the tour. View the KHAZA TOUR full itinerary below. General on-sale tickets to the KHAZA TOUR are available how and can be purchased here.

JUNE

19 Orlando, FL Orlando Amphitheater ***

21 Jacksonville, FL Tailgaiters ***

JULY

31 Niceville, FL NW FL College Amphitheater ***

AUGUST

14 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena ***

28 Fort Wayne, IN Piere’s Entertainment Center ***

SEPTEMBER

3 Mobile, AL Mobile Civic Center

4 Manchester, TN Bonnaroo ***

5 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum

8 Austin, TX Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

9 Houston, TX Bayou Music Center

10 Dallas, TX South Side Music Hall

11 Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion

14 El Paso, TX El Paso County Coliseum

15 Albuquerque, NM El Rey Theater

16 Tempe, AZ Marquee Theatre

17 Los Angeles, CA Belasco

18 Anaheim, CA House of Blues

19 San Franciscio, CA The Warfield

21 Portland, OR Roseland Theatre

22 Seattle, WA WaMu Theature

23 Boise, ID Knitting Factory

24 Salt Lake City, UT The Rockwell

25 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom

27 Wichita, KS WAVE

29 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theatre

30 Omaha, NE Baxter Arena

OCTOBER

1 St. Louis, MO Pop’s Outdoor

2 Clive, IA Horizon Event Center

3 Minneapolis, MN Myth

6 Chicago, IL Radius

7 Milwaukee, WI Eagle’s Ballroom

8 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre

9 Indianapolis, IN Egyption Room at Old National Cenre

10 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live

13 Cincinnati, OH Bogart’s

14 Cincinnati, OH Bogart’s

15 Columbus, OH Express Live

17 Boston, MA House of Blues

18 New York, NY Irving Plaza

19 New York, NY Irving Plaza

20 Philadelphia, PA Fillmore

21 Silver Spring, MD Fillmore

22 Baltimore, MD Ram’s Head Live

23 Rochester, NY Main Street Armory

24 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

27 Knoxville, TN Knoxville Civic Coliseum

28 Southaven, MS Landers Center

29 Biloxi, MS MS Coast Coliseum

30 Baton Rouge, LA Raising Cane’s River Center

NOVEMBER

2 Charleston, SC North Charleston’s Performing Arts Center

3 Saint Petersburg, FL Jannus Live

5 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy

*** WITHOUT DDG & GANG51E JUNE