Kevin Gates has recently announced his anticipated return to the stage with the length KHAZA TOUR. The massive North American headlining tour will kick off on June 19th in Orlando, Florida and run cross-country with appearances at Bonnaroo and headlining dates in major markets like New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and many more.
DDG and GANG51E JUNE will provide support for the tour. View the KHAZA TOUR full itinerary below. General on-sale tickets to the KHAZA TOUR are available how and can be purchased here.
JUNE
19 Orlando, FL Orlando Amphitheater ***
21 Jacksonville, FL Tailgaiters ***
JULY
31 Niceville, FL NW FL College Amphitheater ***
AUGUST
14 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena ***
28 Fort Wayne, IN Piere’s Entertainment Center ***
SEPTEMBER
3 Mobile, AL Mobile Civic Center
4 Manchester, TN Bonnaroo ***
5 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum
8 Austin, TX Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
9 Houston, TX Bayou Music Center
10 Dallas, TX South Side Music Hall
11 Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion
14 El Paso, TX El Paso County Coliseum
15 Albuquerque, NM El Rey Theater
16 Tempe, AZ Marquee Theatre
17 Los Angeles, CA Belasco
18 Anaheim, CA House of Blues
19 San Franciscio, CA The Warfield
21 Portland, OR Roseland Theatre
22 Seattle, WA WaMu Theature
23 Boise, ID Knitting Factory
24 Salt Lake City, UT The Rockwell
25 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom
27 Wichita, KS WAVE
29 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theatre
30 Omaha, NE Baxter Arena
OCTOBER
1 St. Louis, MO Pop’s Outdoor
2 Clive, IA Horizon Event Center
3 Minneapolis, MN Myth
6 Chicago, IL Radius
7 Milwaukee, WI Eagle’s Ballroom
8 Cleveland, OH Agora Theatre
9 Indianapolis, IN Egyption Room at Old National Cenre
10 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live
13 Cincinnati, OH Bogart’s
14 Cincinnati, OH Bogart’s
15 Columbus, OH Express Live
17 Boston, MA House of Blues
18 New York, NY Irving Plaza
19 New York, NY Irving Plaza
20 Philadelphia, PA Fillmore
21 Silver Spring, MD Fillmore
22 Baltimore, MD Ram’s Head Live
23 Rochester, NY Main Street Armory
24 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE
27 Knoxville, TN Knoxville Civic Coliseum
28 Southaven, MS Landers Center
29 Biloxi, MS MS Coast Coliseum
30 Baton Rouge, LA Raising Cane’s River Center
NOVEMBER
2 Charleston, SC North Charleston’s Performing Arts Center
3 Saint Petersburg, FL Jannus Live
5 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy
*** WITHOUT DDG & GANG51E JUNE