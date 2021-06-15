Today, Angels & Airwaves have officially announced that their highly anticipated new album, Lifeforms, will be released on September 24th via Rise Records.

Angels & Airwaves have also announced a new world tour today — with both announcements first being made from space, as the band partnered with Sent Into Space to launch a renewable hydrogen capsule which played an out of this world premiere of the entire album along with displaying the tour and album information.

But the good news doesn’t stop there for fans of Angels & Airwaves, as the band have released the second single from Lifeforms, “Restless Souls.” The new song follows “Euphoria,” which was released last month, and is written from the perspective of God as a letter to humanity regarding life’s trials and the necessity for humans to demonstrate resiliency.

“’Restless Souls’ in many ways is a honest letter from God to humanity – because life seems to always be looking for ways to inspire, clarify and teach us when things become more difficult,” said Tom DeLonge. Of Lifeforms, he said: “This album for me is a journey through different relationships, different points of view, and how we each have our own life path.”

Angels & Airwaves newly announced headlining tour will kick off on September 29th in Riverside, California and will move throughout the United States before spending the month of March in Europe and the UK. Tickets will be on sale on Friday, June 18 at 10 AM local time at this link HERE. The Los Angeles and New York shows went on sale last month while it was also announced that the band would be playing Lollapalooza on Saturday, July 31.

This newly announced tour is their first since their sold-out 2019 fall tour, which was their return to the live arena after a seven year hiatus.

Tour Dates:

7/31/21 – Chicago – IL – Lollapalooza*

9/29/21 – Riverside – CA – Riverside Municipal Auditorium

9/30/21 – San Francisco – CA – Warfield

10/2/21 – Portland – OR – Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn

10/3/21 – Seattle – WA – Showbox SODO

10/5/21 – Salt Lake City – UT – Union

10/6/21 – Denver – CO – Fillmore

10/8/21 – Minneapolis – MN – Skyway

10/10/21 – Detroit – MI – Fillmore

10/12/21 – Newport – KY – Ovation

10/13/21 – Nashville – TN – Marathon Music Works

10/15/21 – Oxon Hill (DC) – MD – MGM National Harbor

10/16/21 – Columbus – OH – Express Live

10/17/21 – Sayreville – NJ – Starland Ballroom

10/19/21 – Phi – PA – Franklin Music Hall

10/20/21 – Boston – MA – House Of Blues

10/22/21 – Pittsburgh – PA – Stage AE

10/23/21 – New York – NY – Hammerstein*

10/24/21 – Norfolk – VA – NorVA

10/26/21 – St. Petersburgh – FL – Janus Live

10/27/21 – Orlando – FL – Hard Rock Live

10/28/21 – Atlanta – GA – Tabernacle

10/30/21 – Dallas – TX – South Side

10/31/21 – Austin – TX – ACL Live

11/1/21 – Houston – TX – House Of Blues

11/3/21 – Phoenix – AZ – Van Buren

11/5/21 – Los Angeles – CA – The Palladium*

11/7/21 – San Diego – CA – Soma

3/10/21 – Leeds – UK – 02 Academy

3/11/22 – Birmingham – UK – 02 Academy

3/12/22 – Manchester – UK – Academy

3/13/22 – Glasgow – UK – 02 Academy

3/15/22 – Nottingham – UK – Rock City

3/16/22 – Bristol – UK – 02 Academy

3/17/22 – London – UK – 02 Kentish Town Forum

3/20/22 – Paris – FR – Le Trianon

3/22/22 – Munich – GER – Tonhalle

3/23/22 – Berlin – GER – Huxleys

3/25/22 – Koln – GER – E Werk

3/27/22 – Hanover – GER – Capitol