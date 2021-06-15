EDM is known for cutting-edge technology, endless hits to keep us dancing all night long and giving us some of the most iconic individuals in music history. The creation of legends starts with learning the craft and unlocking your endless potential. Some of the biggest names in the business can accredit only one place to their monumental success, being a student at Point Blank Music School.

Launched in 1994, Point Blank Music School is responsible for providing dance culture with a laundry list of the industry’s biggest names in former students, including Claude VonStroke, Nicole Moudaber, Gareth Wyn, AlunaGeorge, No Artificial Colours, Tayo, Justin Martin, and hundreds of others. Whether online or on location across the country, students can now learn impactful music production from anywhere on their own timeline, through the above-mentioned online courses. Offering 1-to-1 live tutorials from expert instructors and weekly masterclasses right alongside your virtual classmates, the emphasis is on interactivity and feedback on your music.

Point Blank Music School prepares students for the future through hosting a series of educational lectures, known as Masterclasses, with some of the most legendary executives, tastemakers, and composers in the business delivering secrets, tricks of the trade and behind-the-scenes information that will benefit the future, along with preparing them for the unexpected. The latest Masterclass was hosted by legendary music manager and A&R, Matthew Knowles. Watch the complete lecture below.

The world-renowned school’s integrity has developed expeditiously with the vast accumulation of achievements. Voted “Best Music Production and DJ School” six years straight by DJ Magazine readers. In 2018, the school was awarded “Best Independent University” by WhatUni. These awards stand atop a mountain for Grammys earned by former students, all of who credit the school for helping unleash their full potential. Encouraging future students to learn more about the school, today.

PBMS is known to pay homage to various moments in history. Recently praising plenty of the most well-known Black musicians who changed the game in the music for centuries. In February, in support of Black History Month, Heartless Crew’s DJ Fonti, with the support of the prestigious Point Blank, pays homage to the month with a special online showcase, a part of the school’s BHM series. The lessons encouraged musicians across the world to learn more about the award-winning school.

Point Blank Music School: Los Angeles is currently enrolling the next class of future professional musicians. DJ courses are available now and come with high recommendations. Take a tour of the school now. Point Blank Music School virtual open house are available now.