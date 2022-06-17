Daniel Prophete, better known as the multi-talented recording artist Prophete, is the life of the party in the release of his new visual for the summertime single “On Top.” Set in Los Angeles, the visual stars Prophete as a loveable DJ who entices a beautiful love interest to join him for an exciting day party that turns into an endless love affair. Stream it here.

A song meant to get you in the mood, “Prophete On Top” delivers tropical dancehall vibes perfect for any beachfront party. Prophete puts his own twist on a culmination of musical influences, getting listeners out of their chairs and onto the dance floor from the very start. It’s the perfect origin point for newfound fans of the Haiti-raised soon-to-be chart-topping star.

Prophete introduces the lighthearted party track that everybody’s been craving after a very dark couple of years. The new single follows the emerging artist’s breakout hit “Dance It” which appears on his 2020 EP, Full Time Dream. “Prophete On Top” is available everywhere via own imprint. Be on the lookout for Prophete’s upcoming project, expected late-2022.

Check out the new music video by Prophete below, and afterward, follow the rising star on social media for daily updates and more.