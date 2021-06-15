Alt-pop band TWIN XL releases their new “Slow Heart” (Great Good Fine OK) remix and music video.

“I remember seeing Great Good Fine OK play at the Echo in Echo Park, Los Angeles and I was instantly a fan. They had such a killer live show and incredible songs. After diving into their music, I was also blown away by the production. With this remix EP, it has been all about collaborating with artists that have inspired us and continue to inspire us. Great Good Fine Ok has for sure been a huge influence on Twin XL,” states Twin XL frontman Cameron Walker-Wright about the remix.

“Slow Heart”, which follows the release of “ Lemonade ”, “ Problematic ”, “ Melt ” and “ Lonely ”, a collaboration track featuring Little Hurt and Rad Horror, is featured in the latest NOW THAT’S WHAT I CALL MUSIC!, VOL. 78compilation among artists such as Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd. Stream and purchase the original version of “Slow Heart”, which premiered this past March on SiriusXM’s Alt Nation show Advanced Placement and was also featured on Spotify’s “The New ALT” playlist and Apple Music’s “New in Alternative” and “Breaking Alternative” playlists, HERE . Watch the music video, HERE

TWIN XL is also gearing up to release a “Slow Heart” remix EP, which will include today’s “Slow Heart” (Great Good Fine OK) remix and the band’s previously released “Slow Heart” Smallpools remix, which can be purchased and streamed, HERE . Stay tuned for more details on upcoming remixes by following TWIN XL on socials. (Photo by Jordan Knight)