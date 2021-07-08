Byron Juane recently received tremendous success with the Mattak, Kharfi and Talia Stewart collaboration, “Tell Her,” but he is ready to standout alone with the release of his new visual, titled “When It’s Real.” For the video, the North Carolina native enlists 413 Creatives behind the lens as he stars as a hopeless romantic executing numerous acts of affection to his love interest. Stream the love song everywhere via Reflection Music Group/EMPIRE.

Perfect for the summertime fling season, “W.I.R.” is arguably the perfect introduction for newly discovered fans of the rising star who received their first taste of the artist on “Tell Her.” Strong vocals, catchy hook and poetic lyrics, Juane delivers a love song that will be talked about for the rest of the year. It’s magnetic, seductive and fun.

On the song’s concept, Juane explains:

“When it’s real is a fun song about celebrating authentic and honest love while wholeheartedly embracing what it brings to you. Finding a genuine connection is few and far between, but when it is found it should be cherished.”

With more new music to come, “W.I.R.” is the first release from Juane forthcoming project, a follow-up to his 2020 Promise I’m Not Crazy EP. For up-to-the-minute updates on the upcoming project and more, follow Byron Juane on social media.

Stream the new single by Byron Juane, below.