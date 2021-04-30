The best rapper alive, Lil Wayne, helps usher in the arrival of platinum producer-turned-recording artist Pitt Tha Kid in the release of the juxtaposition visual to the debut single, titled “Run.” For the collaboration, Pitt, the man behind hits for Young Thug, Big Sean and 2 Chainz, brings Wayne and newcomer Taleban Dooda into his world, where nothing but pure mayhem ensues. Stream it here.

Directed by Thelonius Poon, the debut is an amazing first impression by the 5x platinum producer. Over the high-scale production of new wave elements-meets-classic hip hop boom-bap, Lil Wayne takes lead with a signature verse and hook with Taleban adding a catchy verse of his own to make the song a bonafide hit. And with one of the biggest names in music on your debut, Pitt Tha Kid is definitely a name we are going to see on the top of the charts in no time.

“Run” is only the beginning for the Toronto artist. Pitt Tha Kid promises more new music in 2021, which will lead to a forthcoming album. Until then, Pitt’s debut is the perfect jump-on point for any newfound fan. “Run” is available on all DSPs via own imprint. For more on Pitt Tha Kid, follow him on Instagram.

Lil Wayne appears courtesy of Universal Music Group. Watch the new visual for “Run” below.