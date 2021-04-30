Today, Waterparks have just released a brand new single, “You’d Be Paranoid Too (If Everyone Was Out to Get You).” The song is off their upcoming album, Greatest Hits, which will be released on May 21st via 300 Entertainment.

The song’s releases comes alongside a Erik Rojas and Awsten Knight-directed music video. For Waterparks, “You’d Be Paranoid Too (If Everyone Was Out To Get You)” is a highly energetic track comprised of hi-fi sonics and a hard-hitting beat. Waterparks’ personalities all shine through in the video, bouncing between vignettes all while rocking out to killer drum beats and Knight’s striking vocals.

When asked about the track, Knight said, “The Number 103 is a 2007 American thriller film written by Fernley Phillips and directed by Joel Schumacher. Jim Carrey stars as a man who becomes obsessed with the 103 enigma once he reads about it in a strange book that seemingly mirrors his own life. The film was released in the United States on February 23, 2007. This is the second film to pair Schumacher and Carrey, the first being Batman Forever. The film grossed $103 million, and has an approval rating of 103% on Rotten Tomatoes.”