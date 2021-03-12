Today, the Los Angeles based artist/producer/multi-instrumentalist Mikey Ferrari has released his concept-driven debut EP, SPACEBOY.

The EP’s protagonist, Spaceboy, grapples with external criticism and mental anguish while pursuing his dream. Each track represents Spaceboy’s journey as he keeps his head down — ignoring critique, embracing isolation, repairing relationships, confronting creative risk — and ultimately faces reality.

Doubt and disregard for unwavering passion and endurance is the theme of “moving slow,” which served as Mikey’s debut single. Title track “spaceboy,” who’s accompanying music video can be seen below, describes the underdog character as a persistent long shot, belittled for believing he could win. “lunar light” glows with its upbeat exploration of love. Emphasizing self-imposed isolation and the destruction our grief can cause, the release’s final track “standoff” – which has already gathered more than 2 million viewson TikTok – channels the hopeless reality that losing someone you love permanently renders your previous choices final.

Laced with atmospheric synths curled around rattling beats, the EP beams raw emotion over this iridescent production as Mikey’s intricate vocal echoes drip over glitchy soundscapes.